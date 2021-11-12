Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Reduces -2.37% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) saw 23.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.62 trading at $3.04 or 46.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $127.98M. That most recent trading price of MRAM’s stock is at a premium of 20.89% from its 52-week high price of $7.61 and is indicating a premium of 55.3% from its 52-week low price of $4.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 128.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 46.19%, in the last five days MRAM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $9.62 price level, adding 1.23% to its value on the day. Everspin Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 43.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.37% in past 5-day. Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) showed a performance of 6.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.25 to the stock, which implies a fall of -4.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.64% for stock’s current value.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200.00% in the current quarter and calculating -300.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.75 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $9.98 million and $10.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.80% while estimating it to be 12.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

MRAM Dividends

Everspin Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.23% institutions for Everspin Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at MRAM for having 1.88 million shares of worth $12.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.57 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.49 million shares of worth $3.13 million or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.12 million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.