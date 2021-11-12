Does Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) Look Expensive At $2.99? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) saw 1.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.99 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $105.73M. That closing price of RGS’s stock is at a discount of -381.27% from its 52-week high price of $14.39 and is indicating a premium of 11.71% from its 52-week low price of $2.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Regis Corporation (RGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days RGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/10/21 when the stock touched $2.99 price level, adding 5.08% to its value on the day. Regis Corporation’s shares saw a change of -67.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.93% in past 5-day. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) showed a performance of -4.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.06 million shares which calculate 17.17 days to cover the short interests.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 94.90% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -24.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $76.25 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $78.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 121.81% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.24% institutions for Regis Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP is the top institutional holder at RGS for having 10.66 million shares of worth $133.83 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 29.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv, which was holding about 5.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69.12 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.85 million shares of worth $21.73 million or 5.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.64 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.97 million in the company or a holder of 4.58% of company’s stock.