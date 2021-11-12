Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Achieved Almost 4.41% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) saw 4.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.68 trading at $0.21 or 3.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.67B. That closing price of CRON’s stock is at a discount of -178.7% from its 52-week high price of $15.83 and is indicating a premium of 10.04% from its 52-week low price of $5.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.84%, in the last five days CRON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $5.68 price level, adding 16.35% to its value on the day. Cronos Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.99% in past 5-day. Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) showed a performance of 4.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.01 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -54.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.1% for stock’s current value.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.79% institutions for Cronos Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRON for having 9.14 million shares of worth $86.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Chescapmanager LLC, which was holding about 8.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83.61 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.14 million shares of worth $86.44 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.68 million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.