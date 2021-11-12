CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Stock Dropped -30.66% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.98 trading at -$0.04 or -1.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $61.69M. That closing price of CNEY’s stock is at a discount of -239.2% from its 52-week high price of $13.50 and is indicating a premium of 1.26% from its 52-week low price of $3.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 395.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.00%, in the last five days CNEY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/05/21 when the stock touched $3.98 price level, adding 69.22% to its value on the day. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -68.78% in past 5-day. CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) showed a performance of -37.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11260.0 shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.25% institutions for CN Energy Group. Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CNEY for having 16000.0 shares of worth $0.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.