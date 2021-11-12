Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.21?

In last trading session, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw 3.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.21 trading at $0.1 or 4.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $371.10M. That closing price of CIDM’s stock is at a discount of -33.48% from its 52-week high price of $2.95 and is indicating a premium of 77.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.74%, in the last five days CIDM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/05/21 when the stock touched $2.21 price level, adding 9.43% to its value on the day. Cinedigm Corp.’s shares saw a change of 242.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.92% in past 5-day. Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) showed a performance of 1.38% in past 30-days.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.70% in the current quarter and calculating 82.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.65 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.57% institutions for Cinedigm Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CIDM for having 5.08 million shares of worth $6.55 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 4.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.47 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.54 million shares of worth $4.57 million or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.68 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.