BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Projected To Shrink By -87.09% Or More

In recent trading session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.69 trading at $0.15 or 1.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.92B. That most recent trading price of BB’s stock is at a discount of -169.13% from its 52-week high price of $28.77 and is indicating a premium of 53.41% from its 52-week low price of $4.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 10.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.40%, in the last five days BB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $10.69 price level, adding 6.47% to its value on the day. BlackBerry Limited’s shares saw a change of 58.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.66% in past 5-day. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) showed a performance of 7.44% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.75 to the stock, which implies a fall of -9.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 57.9% for stock’s current value.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -450.00% in the current quarter and calculating -200.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -20.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $177.25 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $208 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.80% during past 5 years.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 21 and December 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.12% institutions for BlackBerry Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the top institutional holder at BB for having 46.72 million shares of worth $570.98 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 41.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $508.96 million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.44 million shares of worth $121.02 million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $121.9 million in the company or a holder of 1.75% of company’s stock.