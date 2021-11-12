Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) Drops -0.50 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) saw 3.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.81 trading at -$0.15 or -1.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $834.55M. That most recent trading price of AUS’s stock is at a discount of -3.57% from its 52-week high price of $10.16 and is indicating a discount of -0.41% from its 52-week low price of $9.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 520.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.56%, in the last five days AUS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $9.81 price level, adding 3.44% to its value on the day. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s shares saw a change of 0.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.50% in past 5-day. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) showed a performance of 0.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.27 million shares which calculate 2.81 days to cover the short interests.

AUS Dividends

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.43% institutions for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I that are currently holding shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at AUS for having 3.99 million shares of worth $39.61 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, which was holding about 3.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.79 million.

On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Special Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.02 million shares of worth $10.13 million or 1.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.5 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.