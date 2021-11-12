Analysts Say Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Can Really Get To $18.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.34 trading at $3.19 or 22.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $235.83M. That most recent trading price of BRLT’s stock is at a discount of -5.13% from its 52-week high price of $18.23 and is indicating a premium of 38.7% from its 52-week low price of $10.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 642.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.54%, in the last five days BRLT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $17.34 price level, adding 0.91% to its value on the day. Brilliant Earth Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.70% in past 5-day. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) showed a performance of 20.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.71 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.77% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.73% for stock’s current value.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $87.1 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $107.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

BRLT Dividends

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.97% institutions for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP is the top institutional holder at BRLT for having 0.7 million shares of worth $9.38 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Texas – Teacher Retirement System, which was holding about 0.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.03 million.

On the other hand, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Osterweis Emerging Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 55832.0 shares of worth $0.75 million or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39580.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.53 million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.