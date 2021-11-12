Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $16.50.

In last trading session, Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) saw 8.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.06 trading at $1.9 or 12.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of AGC’s stock is at a discount of -6.15% from its 52-week high price of $18.11 and is indicating a premium of 41.15% from its 52-week low price of $10.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.53%, in the last five days AGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/11/21 when the stock touched $17.06 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Altimeter Growth Corp.’s shares saw a change of 32.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 44.21% in past 5-day. Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) showed a performance of 69.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.04 million shares which calculate 2.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.75 to the stock, which implies a fall of -15.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 3.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.8% for stock’s current value.

AGC Dividends

Altimeter Growth Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.86% institutions for Altimeter Growth Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. JS Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at AGC for having 2.5 million shares of worth $32.15 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 5.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Clearlake Capital Group, LP, which was holding about 2.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.15 million.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 18881.0 shares of worth $0.22 million or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17997.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.21 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.