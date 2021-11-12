Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) -64.54% Below Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) saw 2.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.92 trading at -$2.74 or -41.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $226.04M. That most recent trading price of AFIB’s stock is at a discount of -776.28% from its 52-week high price of $34.35 and is indicating a discount of -64.54% from its 52-week low price of $6.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 281.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.8 in the current quarter.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -41.14%, in the last five days AFIB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $3.92 price level, adding 51.18% to its value on the day. Acutus Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.83% in past 5-day. Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) showed a performance of -25.75% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.98% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -155.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -104.08% for stock’s current value.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.80% in the current quarter and calculating 26.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 165.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.4 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.57 million and $3.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 226.30% while estimating it to be 174.90% for the next quarter.

AFIB Dividends

Acutus Medical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.52% institutions for Acutus Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at AFIB for having 5.48 million shares of worth $93.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 15.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), which was holding about 4.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.72 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Baron Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.6 million shares of worth $14.14 million or 4.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.70% of company’s stock.