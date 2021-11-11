With 10.58% Distance From Low, Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw 4.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.43 trading at -$0.01 or -0.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.68B. That most recent trading price of SIRI’s stock is at a discount of -26.59% from its 52-week high price of $8.14 and is indicating a premium of 10.58% from its 52-week low price of $5.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 15.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.08%, in the last five days SIRI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/05/21 when the stock touched $6.43 price level, adding 1.68% to its value on the day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.77% in past 5-day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) showed a performance of 6.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.58% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.58% for stock’s current value.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.25 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.19 billion and $2.01 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.70% while estimating it to be 6.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -84.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.80%.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 81.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.20% institutions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SIRI for having 77.0 million shares of worth $469.73 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 73.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $483.87 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 52.96 million shares of worth $323.04 million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $151.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.