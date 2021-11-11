Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Adds 9.01% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.59 trading at -$0.67 or -7.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $912.00M. That closing price of VFF’s stock is at a discount of -136.55% from its 52-week high price of $20.32 and is indicating a premium of 33.18% from its 52-week low price of $5.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 724.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Village Farms International Inc. (VFF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.24%, in the last five days VFF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $8.59 price level, adding 9.77% to its value on the day. Village Farms International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.01% in past 5-day. Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) showed a performance of 7.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.16 million shares which calculate 2.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -214.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.43% for stock’s current value.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.50% during past 5 years.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.52% institutions for Village Farms International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at VFF for having 4.57 million shares of worth $60.41 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 5.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, which was holding about 4.32 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.1 million.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.01 million shares of worth $48.88 million or 6.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $60.41 million in the company or a holder of 5.62% of company’s stock.