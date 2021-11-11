Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Plunges -3.12% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.41 trading at -$0.08 or -2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.50M. That closing price of SINO’s stock is at a discount of -260.12% from its 52-week high price of $12.28 and is indicating a premium of 48.68% from its 52-week low price of $1.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 570.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.29%, in the last five days SINO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/10/21 when the stock touched $3.41 price level, adding 9.79% to its value on the day. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 65.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.12% in past 5-day. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) showed a performance of 31.15% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -156.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -156.6% for stock’s current value.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 454.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.88 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $953k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.00% during past 5 years.

SINO Dividends

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.43% institutions for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at SINO for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.92 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P., which was holding about 81806.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.53 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11251.0 shares of worth $72906.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5000.0 shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23700.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.