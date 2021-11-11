Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -252.94%.

In last trading session, Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at -$0.18 or -9.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $75.06M. That closing price of REPH’s stock is at a discount of -211.18% from its 52-week high price of $5.29 and is indicating a premium of 2.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 301.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.57%, in the last five days REPH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 14.57% to its value on the day. Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.09% in past 5-day. Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) showed a performance of -10.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 1.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -252.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -194.12% for stock’s current value.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.04 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $19.29 million and $9.91 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.50% while estimating it to be 114.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -661.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

REPH Dividends

Recro Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.83% institutions for Recro Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at REPH for having 4.27 million shares of worth $9.86 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cowen Prime Services LLC, which was holding about 2.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.38 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.13 million shares of worth $2.61 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.5 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.