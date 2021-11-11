QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Boosted 4.90% So Far In 2021, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw 2.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $164.53 trading at $4.73 or 2.96% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $172.60B. That most recent trading price of QCOM’s stock is at a discount of -3.03% from its 52-week high price of $169.52 and is indicating a premium of 25.75% from its 52-week low price of $122.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.26 in the current quarter.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.96%, in the last five days QCOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $164.53 price level, adding 2.94% to its value on the day. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 4.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.40% in past 5-day. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) showed a performance of 29.97% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $182.12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.66% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $150.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $225.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.83% for stock’s current value.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.90% in the current quarter and calculating 19.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.86 billion for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.71 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.07%.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.18% institutions for QUALCOMM Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at QCOM for having 102.84 million shares of worth $14.7 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 80.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.47 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 31.86 million shares of worth $4.55 billion or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.35 billion in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.