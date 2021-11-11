PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $345.00.

In recent trading session, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw 7.4 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $203.37 trading at -$1.27 or -0.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $243.06B. That most recent trading price of PYPL’s stock is at a discount of -52.51% from its 52-week high price of $310.16 and is indicating a premium of 9.75% from its 52-week low price of $183.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 45 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 33 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.07 in the current quarter.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.62%, in the last five days PYPL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $203.37 price level, adding 11.95% to its value on the day. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.17% in past 5-day. PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) showed a performance of -20.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.8 million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $286.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.05% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $190.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $345.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -69.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.57% for stock’s current value.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

36 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.25 billion for the same. And 36 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.26 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $5.43 billion and $6.12 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.20% while estimating it to be 18.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.01%.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.51% institutions for PayPal Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PYPL for having 92.94 million shares of worth $22.57 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 7.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 82.6 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.06 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 33.01 million shares of worth $8.02 billion or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.82 billion in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.