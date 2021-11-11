Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Drops -45.64% In 2021; Is It Affordable At $2.13?

In recent trading session, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.13 trading at $0.01 or 0.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $121.24M. That most recent trading price of OTIC’s stock is at a discount of -227.7% from its 52-week high price of $6.98 and is indicating a premium of 46.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 323.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Otonomy Inc. (OTIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.47%, in the last five days OTIC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/11/21 when the stock touched $2.13 price level, adding 4.48% to its value on the day. Otonomy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -67.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) showed a performance of 21.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.19% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -322.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -134.74% for stock’s current value.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.20% in the current quarter and calculating 15.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 691.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $50k and $53k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -40.00% while estimating it to be -43.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.40%.

OTIC Dividends

Otonomy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.28% institutions for Otonomy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at OTIC for having 7.22 million shares of worth $16.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 12.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., which was holding about 4.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.83 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.0 million shares of worth $7.05 million or 5.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.77 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.17 million in the company or a holder of 3.13% of company’s stock.