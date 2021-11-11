Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Is Down -65.46% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at -$0.03 or -2.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.60M. That most recent trading price of MTCR’s stock is at a discount of -809.09% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a discount of -2.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Metacrine Inc. (MTCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.61 in the current quarter.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.42%, in the last five days MTCR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 9.55% to its value on the day. Metacrine Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.14% in past 5-day. Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) showed a performance of -65.46% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.96% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1139.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.36% for stock’s current value.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 56.70% in the current quarter and calculating 48.70% increase in the next quarter.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.30% institutions for Metacrine Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at MTCR for having 3.06 million shares of worth $24.07 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 11.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is venBio Partners LLC, which was holding about 3.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.04 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.51 million shares of worth $4.99 million or 1.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.31 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.