Is HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE), -40.93% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) saw 19.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.08 trading at -$0.36 or -8.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.97B. That closing price of HIVE’s stock is at a discount of -40.93% from its 52-week high price of $5.75 and is indicating a premium of 91.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.11%, in the last five days HIVE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $4.08 price level, adding 27.14% to its value on the day. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 115.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.21% in past 5-day. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) showed a performance of 41.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.96% for stock’s current value.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.30% during past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is the top institutional holder at HIVE for having 1.3 million shares of worth $4.24 million. And as of Dec 30, 2018, it was holding 2.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is iShares Russell 2000 ETF, which was holding about 0.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2019. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.04 million.