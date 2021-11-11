Is European Wax Center Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $26.83?

In recent trading session, European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.83 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.67B. That most recent trading price of EWCZ’s stock is at a discount of -29.22% from its 52-week high price of $34.67 and is indicating a premium of 30.86% from its 52-week low price of $18.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 271.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days EWCZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/05/21 when the stock touched $26.83 price level, adding 18.45% to its value on the day. European Wax Center Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.76% in past 5-day. European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) showed a performance of -3.25% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.82% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.36% for stock’s current value.

EWCZ Dividends

European Wax Center Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.70% institutions for European Wax Center Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund is the top institutional holder at EWCZ for having 54931.0 shares of worth $1.34 million. And as of Aug 30, 2021, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.