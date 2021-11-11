Is Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Expensive At $25.45? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) saw 5.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.45 trading at -$0.77 or -2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $654.57M. That closing price of BKKT’s stock is at a discount of -99.61% from its 52-week high price of $50.80 and is indicating a premium of 68.57% from its 52-week low price of $8.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.94%, in the last five days BKKT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/04/21 when the stock touched $25.45 price level, adding 32.76% to its value on the day. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 152.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.43% in past 5-day. Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) showed a performance of 158.11% in past 30-days.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.63% institutions for Bakkt Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.