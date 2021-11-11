Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Share Price Rebounds 52.5% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) saw 13.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.48 trading at $2.96 or 7.89% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $55.02B. That most recent trading price of FCX’s stock is at a discount of -13.88% from its 52-week high price of $46.10 and is indicating a premium of 52.5% from its 52-week low price of $19.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 19.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.89%, in the last five days FCX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/11/21 when the stock touched $40.48 price level, adding 0.76% to its value on the day. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s shares saw a change of 44.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.86% in past 5-day. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) showed a performance of 8.41% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 117.90% in the current quarter and calculating 62.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 61.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.33 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.41 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $4.5 billion and $4.85 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.80% while estimating it to be 32.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 344.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.90%.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 24 and January 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.62% institutions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FCX for having 121.4 million shares of worth $3.95 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 113.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.23 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 41.39 million shares of worth $1.54 billion or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.13 billion in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.