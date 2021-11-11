Does Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Look Expensive At $26.02? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.02 trading at -$2.88 or -9.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.76B. That most recent trading price of CRCT’s stock is at a discount of -82.01% from its 52-week high price of $47.36 and is indicating a premium of 42.81% from its 52-week low price of $14.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 642.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.98%, in the last five days CRCT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/05/21 when the stock touched $26.02 price level, adding 13.7% to its value on the day. Cricut Inc.’s shares saw a change of 62.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.60% in past 5-day. Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) showed a performance of 8.40% in past 30-days.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $256.82 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $401.99 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 294.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.80%.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 117.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.85% institutions for Cricut Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP is the top institutional holder at CRCT for having 3.61 million shares of worth $153.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 14.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management Inc., which was holding about 2.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $97.17 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and ClearBridge Select Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.87 million shares of worth $37.25 million or 3.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.64 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17.99 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.