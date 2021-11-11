CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Lost -0.59% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) saw 2.38 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.17 trading at -$0.3 or -0.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $78.72B. That most recent trading price of CSX’s stock is at a discount of -3.64% from its 52-week high price of $36.45 and is indicating a premium of 21.24% from its 52-week low price of $27.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.83%, in the last five days CSX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/05/21 when the stock touched $35.17 price level, adding 2.12% to its value on the day. CSX Corporation’s shares saw a change of 17.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.59% in past 5-day. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) showed a performance of 10.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.73 million shares which calculate 2.18 days to cover the short interests.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.14 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.19 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $2.65 billion and $2.83 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.50% while estimating it to be 13.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.30%.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 19 and January 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.04%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.37 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.34%.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.42% institutions for CSX Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CSX for having 186.29 million shares of worth $5.98 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 182.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.87 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 65.06 million shares of worth $1.93 billion or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 64.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.06 billion in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.