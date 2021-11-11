Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Up 3.31% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.20?

In last trading session, Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.24 trading at -$0.3 or -4.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $742.12M. That closing price of CHS’s stock is at a discount of -16.83% from its 52-week high price of $7.29 and is indicating a premium of 79.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.59%, in the last five days CHS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $6.24 price level, adding 6.02% to its value on the day. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s shares saw a change of 292.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.31% in past 5-day. Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) showed a performance of 36.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.88 million shares which calculate 4.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.63 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 3.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.87% for stock’s current value.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.80% in the current quarter and calculating 108.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $426.1 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $481.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.77% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 105.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s FAS Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 22 and November 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.78% institutions for Chico’s FAS Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CHS for having 19.18 million shares of worth $126.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 15.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.08 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.2 million shares of worth $36.81 million or 6.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.13 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.35 million in the company or a holder of 3.37% of company’s stock.