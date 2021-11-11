Buy, Sell Or Hold Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) At $210.71?

In recent trading session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $210.71 trading at $21.98 or 11.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.02B. That most recent trading price of SI’s stock is at a discount of -9.43% from its 52-week high price of $230.58 and is indicating a premium of 87.81% from its 52-week low price of $25.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 916.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.65%, in the last five days SI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $210.71 price level, adding 8.62% to its value on the day. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s shares saw a change of 153.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.04% in past 5-day. Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) showed a performance of 18.47% in past 30-days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.30% in the current quarter and calculating 36.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 92.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.95 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $53.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $26.76 million and $30.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 90.40% while estimating it to be 73.60% for the next quarter.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 18 and January 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.87% institutions for Silvergate Capital Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SI for having 1.77 million shares of worth $200.75 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 1.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $199.01 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.82 million shares of worth $94.7 million or 3.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $72.99 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.