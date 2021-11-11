Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) Achieved Almost -10.71% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.09 trading at -$1.11 or -12.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $406.52M. That closing price of BTX’s stock is at a discount of -897.16% from its 52-week high price of $80.67 and is indicating a premium of 55.62% from its 52-week low price of $3.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 681.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.07%, in the last five days BTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/04/21 when the stock touched $8.09 price level, adding 19.1% to its value on the day. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 80.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.36% in past 5-day. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) showed a performance of -10.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -147.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -147.22% for stock’s current value.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.40% during past 5 years.

BTX Dividends

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.60% institutions for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BTX for having 1.4 million shares of worth $25.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 2.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.5 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.54 million shares of worth $9.76 million or 1.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.97 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.