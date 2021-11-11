ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Up 37.08% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.37 trading at $0.08 or 2.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $84.39M. That most recent trading price of ABVC’s stock is at a discount of -788.72% from its 52-week high price of $29.95 and is indicating a premium of 42.14% from its 52-week low price of $1.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.43%, in the last five days ABVC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $3.37 price level, adding 16.79% to its value on the day. ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.15% in past 5-day. ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) showed a performance of 37.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -181.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -181.9% for stock’s current value.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $263k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.40% during past 5 years.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 92.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.37% institutions for ABVC BioPharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.