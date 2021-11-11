12-Month Price Target For Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Sits At $10.00

In last trading session, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw 1.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.13 trading at -$0.16 or -6.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.91M. That closing price of RCON’s stock is at a discount of -721.6% from its 52-week high price of $17.50 and is indicating a premium of 51.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.99%, in the last five days RCON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/04/21 when the stock touched $2.13 price level, adding 12.35% to its value on the day. Recon Technology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 44.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.50% in past 5-day. Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) showed a performance of -12.35% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -369.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -369.48% for stock’s current value.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.60% during past 5 years.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.95% institutions for Recon Technology Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at RCON for having 49021.0 shares of worth $0.32 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 25644.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.17 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16084.0 shares of worth $0.1 million or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4894.0 shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $59168.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.