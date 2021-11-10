Will Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 4.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.02B, closed the last trade at $12.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -3.86% during that session. The IRWD stock price is -12.45% off its 52-week high price of $14.27 and 30.81% above the 52-week low of $8.78. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

Sporting -3.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the IRWD stock price touched $12.69 or saw a rise of 4.08%. Year-to-date, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 11.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have changed -7.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.08% from current levels.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.71% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $106.42 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $108.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $95.96 million and $116.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.90% for the current quarter and -7.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.60% over the past 5 years.

IRWD Dividends

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.32% with a share float percentage of 113.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 21.09 million shares worth more than $271.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 12.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 18.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $237.9 million and represent 11.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.66% shares in the company for having 10.9 million shares of worth $144.67 million while later fund manager owns 9.98 million shares of worth $128.45 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.10% of company’s outstanding stock.