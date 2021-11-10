Why Should You Add Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) To Your Portfolio?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 2.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $844.46M, closed the recent trade at $5.72 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 10.12% during that session. The EXK stock price is -35.66% off its 52-week high price of $7.76 and 45.8% above the 52-week low of $3.10. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Sporting 10.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the EXK stock price touched $5.72 or saw a fall of -0.35%. Year-to-date, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have moved 2.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) have changed 23.28%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -39.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.7% from the levels at last check today.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.67% over the past 6 months.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.65 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $51.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.90% over the past 5 years.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.59% with a share float percentage of 30.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endeavour Silver Corp. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 17.8 million shares worth more than $72.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.31 million and represent 3.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.10% shares in the company for having 8.69 million shares of worth $35.52 million while later fund manager owns 7.83 million shares of worth $32.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.59% of company’s outstanding stock.