Why Should We Buy United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Stock?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 8.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.26B, closed the last trade at $11.23 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.45% during that session. The UMC stock price is -12.29% off its 52-week high price of $12.61 and 52.36% above the 52-week low of $5.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Sporting 0.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the UMC stock price touched $11.23 or saw a rise of 1.84%. Year-to-date, United Microelectronics Corporation shares have moved 33.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) have changed 5.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.90 while the price target rests at a high of $21.38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -90.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.65% from current levels.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 35.30% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.95 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 209.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.00%.

UMC Dividends

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.29 at a share yield of 2.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.88%.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.78% with a share float percentage of 3.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Microelectronics Corporation having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.12 million shares worth more than $174.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 14.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.75 million and represent 0.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Semiconductor ETF. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 13.17 million shares of worth $130.63 million while later fund manager owns 5.24 million shares of worth $49.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.