Why Invest In Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Stock?

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has seen 8.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the last trade at $5.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -2.76% during that session. The BNGO stock price is -197.16% off its 52-week high price of $15.69 and 91.1% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Sporting -2.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the BNGO stock price touched $5.28 or saw a rise of 15.92%. Year-to-date, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares have moved 71.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have changed 3.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -165.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -89.39% from current levels.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.23 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.2 million and $3.99 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 92.60% for the current quarter and 26.60% for the next.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 21 and June 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.86% with a share float percentage of 15.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bionano Genomics Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 9.49 million shares worth more than $76.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.11 million and represent 3.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 6.19 million shares of worth $49.99 million while later fund manager owns 3.15 million shares of worth $19.46 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.