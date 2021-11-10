Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)?

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 10.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.29B, closed the last trade at $14.45 per share which meant it gained $2.3 on the day or 18.93% during that session. The PVG stock price is 11.42% off its 52-week high price of $12.80 and 42.63% above the 52-week low of $8.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) trade information

Sporting 18.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the PVG stock price touched $14.45 or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Pretium Resources Inc. shares have moved 25.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) have changed 40.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.99 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.1% from current levels.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 31.96% over the past 6 months.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $83.48 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $103.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2018.

PVG Dividends

Pretium Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.23% with a share float percentage of 73.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pretium Resources Inc. having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 20.41 million shares worth more than $195.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 8.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.95 million and represent 4.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.10% shares in the company for having 9.57 million shares of worth $92.29 million while later fund manager owns 8.84 million shares of worth $85.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.71% of company’s outstanding stock.