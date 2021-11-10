When Will Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) Be Worth Investing In?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.74B, closed the recent trade at $14.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -3.71% during that session. The GRUB stock price is -78.32% off its 52-week high price of $25.00 and 0.64% above the 52-week low of $13.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) trade information

Sporting -3.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the GRUB stock price touched $14.02 or saw a rise of 4.69%. Year-to-date, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares have moved -36.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) have changed 0.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.66% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -106.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -106.85% from the levels at last check today.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.18% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $549.36 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $565.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $406.48 million and $493.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.20% for the current quarter and 14.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.01% over the past 5 years.

GRUB Dividends

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.82% with a share float percentage of 1.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company.