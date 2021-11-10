When Is IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Going To Be Good Investment?

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.64B, closed the recent trade at $125.50 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The INFO stock price is -4.7% off its 52-week high price of $131.40 and 33.66% above the 52-week low of $83.26. The 3-month trading volume is 2.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) trade information

Sporting -0.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the INFO stock price touched $125.50 or saw a rise of 2.71%. Year-to-date, IHS Markit Ltd. shares have moved 40.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have changed 6.96%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $140.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $122.00 while the price target rests at a high of $149.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.79% from the levels at last check today.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 24.62% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.80%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 76.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.12%.

INFO Dividends

IHS Markit Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 11 and January 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 0.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.40% with a share float percentage of 97.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IHS Markit Ltd. having a total of 1,009 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.89 million shares worth more than $4.27 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.95 billion and represent 6.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 10.13 million shares of worth $1.14 billion while later fund manager owns 7.99 million shares of worth $899.71 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.