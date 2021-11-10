When Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) Will Be A Good Investment?

Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 4.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.11M, closed the last trade at $3.60 per share which meant it gained $1.32 on the day or 57.89% during that session. The DVD stock price is 22.22% off its 52-week high price of $2.80 and 52.5% above the 52-week low of $1.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72220.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 46.24K shares.

Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD) trade information

Sporting 57.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the DVD stock price touched $3.60 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Dover Motorsports Inc. shares have moved 58.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD) have changed 49.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 27950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.11% from current levels.

Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 69.81% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.30%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 36.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

DVD Dividends

Dover Motorsports Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 2.22%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.95%.

Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.93% with a share float percentage of 53.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dover Motorsports Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 2.6 million shares worth more than $5.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 14.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eidelman Virant Capital, with the holding of over 1.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.46 million and represent 6.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.82% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $1.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.64 million shares of worth $1.32 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.57% of company’s outstanding stock.