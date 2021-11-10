What Are The Chances Of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Being A Good Investment?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 4.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.32B, closed the last trade at $22.75 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The EPD stock price is -12.92% off its 52-week high price of $25.69 and 25.63% above the 52-week low of $16.92. The 3-month trading volume is 6.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the EPD stock price touched $22.75 or saw a rise of 0.57%. Year-to-date, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares have moved 16.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have changed -3.19%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.49% from current levels.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.40% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.4 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.61 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -17.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.20%.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.80 at a share yield of 7.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.35% with a share float percentage of 43.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. having a total of 1,172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 64.98 million shares worth more than $1.43 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackstone Group Inc. held 2.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the holding of over 33.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $738.43 million and represent 1.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 22.19 million shares of worth $523.89 million while later fund manager owns 12.83 million shares of worth $295.3 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.