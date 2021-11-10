Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 6.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.72B, closed the last trade at $7.79 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The DBRG stock price is -11.55% off its 52-week high price of $8.69 and 51.99% above the 52-week low of $3.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the DBRG stock price touched $7.79 or saw a rise of 0.64%. Year-to-date, DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares have moved 61.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) have changed 16.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 58.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.11% from current levels.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 24.44% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $237.65 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $247.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.40% over the past 5 years.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.98% with a share float percentage of 92.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DigitalBridge Group Inc. having a total of 391 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70.22 million shares worth more than $554.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 47.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $377.85 million and represent 9.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.42% shares in the company for having 21.76 million shares of worth $152.34 million while later fund manager owns 19.36 million shares of worth $125.47 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.93% of company’s outstanding stock.