Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes 2U Inc. (TWOU) Lower

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.04B, closed the recent trade at $26.75 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.04% during that session. The TWOU stock price is -123.33% off its 52-week high price of $59.74 and 1.98% above the 52-week low of $26.22. The 3-month trading volume is 878.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 2U Inc. (TWOU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

Sporting 0.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the TWOU stock price touched $26.75 or saw a rise of 8.55%. Year-to-date, 2U Inc. shares have moved -33.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have changed -19.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.09% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -142.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.32% from the levels at last check today.

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.61% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $243.1 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $269.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $215.29 million and $232.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.90% for the current quarter and 16.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 15.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.02% with a share float percentage of 114.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 2U Inc. having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 9.38 million shares worth more than $390.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, with the holding of over 7.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $308.78 million and represent 9.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.96% shares in the company for having 5.19 million shares of worth $153.46 million while later fund manager owns 2.0 million shares of worth $83.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.