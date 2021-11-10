Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $537.82M, closed the last trade at $6.12 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 6.99% during that session. The VIST stock price is -14.38% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 62.42% above the 52-week low of $2.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 520.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Sporting 6.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the VIST stock price touched $6.12 or saw a rise of 1.77%. Year-to-date, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. shares have moved 139.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) have changed -3.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 45480.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -207.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.96% from current levels.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 130.08% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 121.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $164.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $159.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $69.86 million and $79.54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 135.50% for the current quarter and 100.50% for the next.

VIST Dividends

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.94% with a share float percentage of 18.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 3.13 million shares worth more than $12.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Oaktree Capital Management, LP held 3.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 1.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.13 million and represent 2.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd and Parametric Emerging Markets Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.42 million while later fund manager owns 48000.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.