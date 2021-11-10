United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) Shares Gain $0.5 After Investor Confidence Raised

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.62M, closed the last trade at $5.53 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 9.94% during that session. The UTME stock price is -1840.87% off its 52-week high price of $107.33 and 11.39% above the 52-week low of $4.90. The 3-month trading volume is 149.21K shares.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

Sporting 9.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the UTME stock price touched $5.53 or saw a rise of 9.34%. Year-to-date, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. shares have moved -85.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) have changed 4.34%.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.02% over the past 6 months.

UTME Dividends

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.40% with a share float percentage of 0.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Time Technology Co. Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 15000.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 7192.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88533.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.