Trecora Resources (TREC) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $193.02M, closed the recent trade at $8.41 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 2.44% during that session. The TREC stock price is -9.04% off its 52-week high price of $9.17 and 25.56% above the 52-week low of $6.26. The 3-month trading volume is 66.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trecora Resources (TREC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) trade information

Sporting 2.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the TREC stock price touched $8.41 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, Trecora Resources shares have moved 17.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) have changed 0.74%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -5.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 4.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.88% from the levels at last check today.

Trecora Resources (TREC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.80% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $58.14 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2021. Year-ago sales stood $61.72 million and $62.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.80% for the current quarter and -10.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 137.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.50%.

TREC Dividends

Trecora Resources is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.68% with a share float percentage of 72.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trecora Resources having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 3.43 million shares worth more than $24.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 13.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.91 million and represent 5.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 0.6 million shares of worth $4.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $4.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.