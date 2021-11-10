Tenneco Inc. (TEN): What Makes The Stock Good?

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.20B, closed the last trade at $12.86 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.34% during that session. The TEN stock price is -76.91% off its 52-week high price of $22.75 and 37.56% above the 52-week low of $8.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 714.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.61.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) trade information

Sporting 1.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the TEN stock price touched $12.86 or saw a rise of 12.1%. Year-to-date, Tenneco Inc. shares have moved 21.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have changed -13.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.79% from current levels.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.10% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.28 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.76 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -352.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.42%.

TEN Dividends

Tenneco Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.93% with a share float percentage of 74.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenneco Inc. having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.54 million shares worth more than $164.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.63 million and represent 5.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 2.36 million shares of worth $45.53 million while later fund manager owns 2.31 million shares of worth $44.58 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.