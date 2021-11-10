Talos Energy Inc. (TALO): What Are The Positives?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has a beta value of 3.11 and has seen 3.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $939.37M, closed the last trade at $11.59 per share which meant it lost -$1.46 on the day or -11.19% during that session. The TALO stock price is -63.33% off its 52-week high price of $18.93 and 44.87% above the 52-week low of $6.39. The 3-month trading volume is 791.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Sporting -11.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the TALO stock price touched $11.59 or saw a rise of 16.38%. Year-to-date, Talos Energy Inc. shares have moved 40.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have changed -15.40%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -124.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.79% from current levels.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.23% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 89.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $296.54 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $315.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $175.71 million and $238.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 68.80% for the current quarter and 32.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.40% over the past 5 years.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.94% with a share float percentage of 95.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Talos Energy Inc. having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 22.6 million shares worth more than $353.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Riverstone Holdings LLC held 27.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., with the holding of over 13.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $213.36 million and represent 16.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.34% shares in the company for having 2.74 million shares of worth $37.7 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $23.94 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.