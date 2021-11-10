Small Cap Stock Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Is A Buy – Analysts

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $256.51M, closed the recent trade at $5.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -14.01% during that session. The DAKT stock price is -42.6% off its 52-week high price of $7.23 and 18.15% above the 52-week low of $4.15. The 3-month trading volume is 119.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) trade information

Sporting -14.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the DAKT stock price touched $5.07 or saw a rise of 15.5%. Year-to-date, Daktronics Inc. shares have moved 25.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) have changed 5.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.07% from the levels at last check today.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.46% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $146.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $106.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -20.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

DAKT Dividends

Daktronics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 30 and December 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.44% with a share float percentage of 72.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Daktronics Inc. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.98 million shares worth more than $39.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 13.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.9 million and represent 5.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.57% shares in the company for having 2.53 million shares of worth $13.72 million while later fund manager owns 1.06 million shares of worth $6.98 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.