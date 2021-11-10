Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.96M, closed the last trade at $1.63 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 10.14% during that session. The JP stock price is -204.91% off its 52-week high price of $4.97 and 41.72% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 245.75K shares.

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) trade information

Sporting 10.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the JP stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Jupai Holdings Limited shares have moved -10.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) have changed 48.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 16370.000000000002 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $96.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $96.50 while the price target rests at a high of $96.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5820.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5820.25% from current levels.

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.91% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.20% over the past 5 years.

JP Dividends

Jupai Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 05 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.53% with a share float percentage of 13.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jupai Holdings Limited having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 3.31 million shares worth more than $5.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc held 9.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.77 million and represent 1.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 33900.0 shares of worth $35595.0 while later fund manager owns 7612.0 shares of worth $10123.0 as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.