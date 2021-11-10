Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI)

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.90M, closed the recent trade at $2.65 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The FWBI stock price is -892.45% off its 52-week high price of $26.30 and 6.79% above the 52-week low of $2.47. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the FWBI stock price touched $2.65 or saw a rise of 4.68%. Year-to-date, First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -72.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) have changed -5.04%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -654.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -201.89% from the levels at last check today.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -63.82% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.00% over the past 5 years.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.68% with a share float percentage of 5.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Wave BioPharma Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Parsons Capital Management, Inc. with over 16819.0 shares worth more than $47261.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Parsons Capital Management, Inc. held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10944.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30752.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.