Shares Of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS) Gain 6.86% In A Month

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) has seen 15.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $10.44 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 6.42% during that session. The HUGS stock price is 1.82% off its 52-week high price of $10.25 and 8.05% above the 52-week low of $9.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35280.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.40K shares.

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) trade information

Sporting 6.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the HUGS stock price touched $10.44 or saw a rise of 4.57%. Year-to-date, USHG Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 4.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) have changed 6.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 12700.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.99% over the past 6 months.

HUGS Dividends

USHG Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.24% with a share float percentage of 36.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with USHG Acquisition Corp. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 1.12 million shares worth more than $10.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. held 3.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 0.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.29 million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.