Shares Of Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) Loss -7.09% In A Month

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.13B, closed the recent trade at $14.04 per share which meant it gained $1.06 on the day or 8.17% during that session. The DNUT stock price is -54.49% off its 52-week high price of $21.69 and 10.04% above the 52-week low of $12.63. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) trade information

Sporting 8.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the DNUT stock price touched $14.04 or saw a rise of 5.45%. Year-to-date, Krispy Kreme Inc. shares have moved -38.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) have changed -7.09%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -70.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.28% from the levels at last check today.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $358.3 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $365.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

DNUT Dividends

Krispy Kreme Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 1.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.50% with a share float percentage of 22.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Krispy Kreme Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AM Investment Strategies, LLC with over 31000.0 shares worth more than $0.43 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, AM Investment Strategies, LLC held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Round Table Services, LLC, with the holding of over 30000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.42 million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and John Hancock Fds II-New Opportunities Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $7.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.23 million shares of worth $3.86 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.